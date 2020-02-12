Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 Dual 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$410 $1,099
free shipping

That's $50 under our mention from last month, and the best deal we've seen. It's also the lowest price we could find today by $40. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ITD-Gear via eBay
  • No warranty is provided, but the seller does offer 30-day returns.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED glossy display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Mac OS X 10.11 (El Capitan)
  • Model: MMGG2LL/A
