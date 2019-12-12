Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 26 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 Dual 13.3" Laptop (2017)
$580 $1,400
free shipping

That's $120 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's offered by Tekreplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM ,128GB SSD
  • Mac OS Sierra
