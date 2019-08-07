New
Rakuten · 24 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 Dual 13" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$420 $1,099
free shipping

TekReplay via Rakuten offers the 3-lb. refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" Laptop for $479.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $419.97. With free shipping, that's $309 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb today by $110.) Deal ends August 6. Buy Now

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided. This item will show normal signs of use and includes a power adapter.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit glossy display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Mac OS X 10.11 (El Capitan)
  • Model: MMGG2LL/A
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 8/7/2019
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Air Rakuten Apple
Refurbished Core i5 13 inch 13.3 inch Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register