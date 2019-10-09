Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $164.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today.
Note: The seller is away until October 2, so there may be a delay in processing orders. Buy Now at eBay
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $869.99. That's $30 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30, although most retailers charge $1,039 or more. Buy Now at Micro Center
Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 2.3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Haswell Core i5 1.3GHz 13.3" Laptop for $379 with free shipping. That's $20 under last year's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $209. Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 under our mention from over a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $33.
Update: The price has dropped to $299.99. Buy Now at eBay
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $308.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $31, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $299.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most sellers charge over $65. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save up to $500 off an iPhone 11 Pro smartphone with select trade-ins. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $700. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
It's dropped a buck since last week and is still an unusual discount on a newly-released Apple watch. Buy Now at Amazon
