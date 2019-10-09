New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 Dual 13" Laptop (2015)
$460 $999
free shipping

That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $164.) Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by TekReplay via eBay
  • includes a 60-day TekReplay warranty
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
  • Model: MMGF2LL/A
