Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 Dual 13" Laptop (2015)
$450 $999
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, the lowest price we could find by $91, and the best deal we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by TekReplay via eBay.
  • Includes a 60-day TekReplay warranty.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
  • Model: MMGF2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Air eBay Apple
Core i5 13 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register