Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 13" Laptop
$399
free shipping

Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $51 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. Buy Now

  • A 30-day Mac2Mall warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit LCD 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
  • Thunderbolt 2 & USB 3.0 backlit keyboard
  • Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
  • Model: MJVE2LL/A
Details
