New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 12" Laptop
$349
free shipping

That's a low by $36 for another refurb and is tied with last month's refurb mention. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 30-day Mac2Mall warranty applies
  • sold through Mac2Mall via eBay
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB flash storage
  • USB 3.0 & Thunderbolt 2
  • Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Apple
Refurbished Core i5 12 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register