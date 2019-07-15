New
eBay · 20 mins ago
$111 $159
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $139. In-cart, that price drops to $111.20. With free shipping, that's $34 under the best price we could find for it new. Buy Now
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
Expires 7/15/2019
Amazon · 5 days ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$145
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
JBL · 13 hrs ago
Refurb JBL Under Armour Sport Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$25 $150
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Under Armour Sport Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $85 less than the best deal for a new pair.) Buy Now
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies
- sweatproof
- in-line 3-button remote & mic
- 8-hour battery
- 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: UAJBLIEBTBLK-Z
JBL · 12 hrs ago
Refurbished JBL Everest Elite 750NC Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$80 $300
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Everest Elite 750NC Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones in several colors for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $220 under buying new. Buy Now
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 40mm drivers
- 10Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- active noise cancellation
JBL · 13 hrs ago
Refurb JBL Everest 100 In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
$20 $100
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Everest 100 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in White for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our October mention, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- A 1-year JBL warranty is included
- 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 4.0
- microphone
- Model: V100BTWHT-Z
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$14 $34
free shipping
DirectS via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $33.99. Coupon code "KWV36MIZ" cuts that to $13.60. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last week. Buy Now
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- 33-foot range
- charging case
- up to 4-hour play time on single charge
- Model: L-T1
New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$143 $279
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver for $179. In cart, that price drops to $143.20. With free shipping, that's $56 under the lowest price we could find for it new. Buy Now
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 mo ago
Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone
$6
free shipping
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere for such a case, but this is also the best selection we can find, with 12 model cases available. Buy Now
- Available for a wide range of iPhone models, from iPhone 6 to iPhone XS Max
Apple · 1 mo ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 1 mo ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
