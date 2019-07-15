New
eBay · 20 mins ago
Refurb Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$111 $159
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $139. In-cart, that price drops to $111.20. With free shipping, that's $34 under the best price we could find for it new. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Apple
Refurbished Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register