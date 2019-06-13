New
eBay · 48 mins ago
$110 $149
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Apple AirPods Wireless Headphones for $129. That price reduces in-cart to $109.65. With free shipping, that's $39 less than we could find for a new pair and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $20 less in October. Buy Now
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty applies
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Degol 3-in-1 Silicone AirPods Case Cover
$4 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Degol via Amazon offers its Degol 3-in-1 Silicone AirPods Case Cover in Black for $7.68. Coupon code "NIQU4C9P" cuts the price to $4.22. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of TPU silicone
- cable port
- detachable carabiner
- anti-loss strap for AirPods
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Klipsch R6i In-Ear Headphones
$19 $79
free shipping
Klipsch via eBay offers the refurbished Klipsch R6i In-Ear Headphones for $19 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year Klipsch warranty applies
Features
- in-line remote and mic
eBay · 1 day ago
X18 TWS Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
$13 $19
free shipping
Unitforhome via eBay offers the X18 TWS Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $6 off the list price and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $13.13. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to 4 weeks to arrive.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- mic
- rechargeable
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
eBay · 2 wks ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
B&H Photo Video · 34 mins ago
Apple Deals at B&H
up to $900 off
B&H Photo Video takes up to $900 off a range of Apple products. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Save on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Apple · 1 wk ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
B&H Photo Video · 14 hrs ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
Target · 2 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
