Refurb Apple 2nd-Gen. iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi Tablet
$580 $1,149
free shipping

That's $169 under our March mention of a new one and the lowest price we've seen for a 512GB iPad in any condition. (It's the best deal today by $20 for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a manufacturer-refurbished iPad.
  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
  • Available in Silver only.
