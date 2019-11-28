Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Amcrest ProHD 1080p WiFi Camera
$38
free shipping

That's a $22 low, and the best we've seen in any condition. (It's also $17 under our January mention which came with a $5 Newegg gift card.) Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Amcrest Direct via eBay
  • A 90-day Amcrest warranty applies
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
  • 360° pan/tilt visibility
  • night vision up to 32 feet & motion detection
  • 2-way audio
  • motion notifications via mobile app
  • microSD card slot
  • Model: IP2M-841B
