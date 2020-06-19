That's $140 off list when it was new, and the best price we could find for a refurbished unit by $12.
Update: The price has increased to $64.99. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day emb-phones warranty applies.
- 6" 300 dpi E Ink Carta touchscreen
- 4GB storage
- USB 2.0
-
Published 4 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save $25 on Amazon's entry-level eReader, which Wired called "just like the old Paperwhite, but $40 cheaper". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- It's also available without special offers for $79.99.
- Best Buy charges the same price.
- Here's that Wired review.
- adjustable front light
- 4GB storage
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: B07DLPWYB7
That's $5 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy
- with special offers
- 6" 300 ppi glare-free display
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
- IPX8 waterproof rating
- Audible compatible (sign up for free trial)
- adjustable LED light
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished items carry a 1-year Bose warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by xtifit via eBay.
That's a savings of up to $8.
Update: Prices now start from $5.12. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available at this starting price in
Navy size XSLight Beige size XXL. (Other sizes/colors are available at various other price points up to $12.60.)
Gear up like Tony Stark and let your glasses do more than your seeing! Buy Now at Amazon
- Select "Request an invitation" to begin purchase. You'll be asked about your smartphone, prescription, and preference of frame.
- They're currently not compatible w/ iOS phones.
- compatible with most prescription lenses
- VIP filter
- in-built mic for commands
- notification filters
That's $3 off and the best price we've seen since March, when it was at its all-time low of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60 LEDs
- alarms and reminders
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
That's $25 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Charcoal or Sandstone.
- First Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Blink Mini features a 110° field of view and infrared night vision
- Model: B07HZLHPKP
Sign In or Register