eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Amazon Kindle Voyage 6" Reader
$60 $200
free shipping

That's $140 off list when it was new, and the best price we could find for a refurbished unit by $12. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by emb-phones via eBay.
  • A 90-day emb-phones warranty applies.
  • 6" 300 dpi E Ink Carta touchscreen
  • 4GB storage
  • USB 2.0
