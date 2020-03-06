Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 47 mins ago
Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis 6" 4GB WiFi E-Reader
$80
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
Features
  • 6" 300 ppi high-resolution display
  • adaptive front light
  • leather charging cover
  • 60-day seller warranty
  • Model: 53003651
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Ebook Readers eBay Amazon
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register