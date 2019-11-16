New
Refurb Amazon Kindle 6" Voyage WiFi + LTE Reader
$90 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Use coupon code "KNDL6" to get this price.
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • free cellular connectivity
  • 6" screen w/ 300 dpi
  • 4GB storage
  • USB 2.0
  • Model: B00IOYAM4I
  • Expires 11/16/2019
