1.7GHz quad-core processor

8GB internal storage

802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth

up to 4K 2160p streaming at 60 fps

HDR10 & Dolby Atmos audio

Alexa voice command capability via the remote

Today only, A4C offers the refurbished Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player with Alexa Voice Remote forwith. That's $10 under last month's mention of a new unit and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $10 for a new unit.) Features include:Note: It includes a 90-day warranty.