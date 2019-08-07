New
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
Refurb Altec Lansing Sonic Boom Portable Waterproof Speaker
$99
free shipping

MorningSave offers the refurbished Altec Lansing Sonic Boom Portable Waterproof Speaker for $99. Plus, coupon code "DealNews" bags free shipping.

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 100-foot wireless range
  • IP67 water resistance
  • three USB charging ports
  • up to 50 hours of battery life
Details
Comments
  • Code "DealNews"
  • Published 1 hr ago
