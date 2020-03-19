Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer USB Type-C Docking Station
$100 $180
free shipping

That's $80 off list and $52 less than you would pay for a new unit from a reputable seller. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • A 90-day manufacturer's warranty applies.
  • 1 USB Type C
  • 3 USB 3.1 ports
  • 1 HDMI port
  • 1 DisPlay port
  • 1 RJ-45
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
