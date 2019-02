Intel Pentium N4200 1.1GHz quad-core processor

15.6" 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen display

4GB RAM

64GB SSD

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) wireless, Bluetooth 4.2

3-cell battery

Chrome OS

Acer Recertified via Rakuten offers the refurbished 4.9-lb. Acer Spin 15 Pentium 15.6" 2-in-1 Laptop for $329.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to. With, that's $69 below our mention of a new model from October and the lowest price we could find for a refurb today by $19. Deal ends February 18. Features include:No warranty information is provided.