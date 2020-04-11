Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer Nvidia Tegra K1 13.3" 1080p Chromebook
$130 $150
free shipping

That's a savings of $170 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Get this price via coupon code "DNACER13".
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • NVIDIA Tegra K1 2.10GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1080p LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB5-311-T677
  • Code "DNACER13"
  • Expires 4/11/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
