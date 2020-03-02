Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 56 mins ago
Refurb Acer Nvidia Tegra K1 13.3" 1080p Chromebook
$100 $120
free shipping

That's a savings of $200 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Use coupon code "DNACR" to get this price.
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • NVIDIA Tegra K1 2.10GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1080p LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB5-311-T677
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNACR"
  • Expires 3/2/2020
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Leave a comment!

1 comment
jimcesariojr
Security updates expired last year! Chromebook 13 (CB5-311, C810) Sep 2019
16 min ago