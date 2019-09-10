New
Refurb Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i5 2.4GHz 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 3GB GPU
$600 $730
free shipping

Tips
  • It's sold by Acer via eBay.
  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
