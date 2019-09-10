Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
It's the best deal we could find by $130. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 5 Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $549 with free shipping. That's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Acer via eBay offers its refurbished Acer Swift 1 Gemini Lake Pentium Silver 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $150 under our June mention for a new one, and the lowest price we could find today by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 4-lb. Acer Aspire 5 A515-43-R19L AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Daily Steals discounts select refurbished laptops, with prices starting from $189.99. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes an extra 50% off its refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 laptops via coupon code "SAVE50E7250", with prices starting at $209.50 after coupon. Plus, the same code bags free shipping for these items. That's tied with our April mention as the highest percent-off discount we've seen for this model. Shop Now
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for a single plate and $2 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
Sign In or Register