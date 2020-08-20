New
Acer Recertified · 1 hr ago
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on a large selection of gaming monitors in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Acer Recertified
Tips
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies. (Longer warranties are available for purchase.)
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 32s 31.5" IPS Dual Monitor Bundle
$340 $460
free shipping
That's $170 per monitor, which is $10 less than our mention of a single monitor from last week and the lowest price we could find for this quantity today by $60. Buy Now at HP
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
Amazon · 4 days ago
LG 25" UltraWide 1080p IPS Monitor
$150 $200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Best Buy · 6 days ago
AOC 15.6" USB 3.0 LED Monitor
$100
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 3.0 powered
- flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
- Model: E1659FWU
Staples · 2 wks ago
Staples Tech Sale
Up to $250 off PCs, up to 40% off monitors
free shipping
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
Sign In or Register