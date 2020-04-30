Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 50 mins ago
Refurb Acer Chromebook Tab 10 32GB 9.7" Chrome Tablet
$145 $330
free shipping

That's $5 below our mention from February and at least $88 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Acer Recertified via Rakuten.
Features
  • Rockchip RK3399 SoC 2GHz quad-core processor
  • 9.7" 2048x1536 touchscreen display
  • 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: D651N-K9WT
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
