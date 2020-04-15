Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer Chromebook Celeron 11.6" Laptop
$90 $200
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $40. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: C720-2103
