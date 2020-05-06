Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Acer Chromebook Celeron 11.6" Laptop
$200 $315
free shipping

That's an exceptional savings of $115 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Acer via eBay.
  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Celeron 3855U Skylake 1.6GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: C771-C4TM
Details
Comments
  Published 1 hr ago
  Popularity: 2/5
1 comment
tjhtjh
Quite a high price for a low spec Chromebook. Before the Covid-19 crisis this would be at most $100-$110 refurbished. However if you have a student who needs one, this would do the trick.
25 min ago