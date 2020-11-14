Apply coupon code "4081020" to save $180 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 2GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
That's at least $142 less than you'd pay for a new one and a savings of $230 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty is provided.
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN517-51-56YW
It's $400 under list and the best price we could find by $320. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: SF314-55-58P9
That's a savings of $300 off list and the best price we could find by at least $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DigJungle via eBay.
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN515-54-58YY
That's the lowest price we could find from a reputable seller by $324. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: TMX3410-M-5608
Save on 40 items, with prices starting from $100. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 30% off, we saw higher discounts within the sale.
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's a third off its list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- My Best Buy members get a price guarantee: if it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Coupon code "6656920-AFS" drops it to $44 off list and grabs free shipping. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 31.5” x 15.7”
- storage strap
Coupon code "5092920-AFS" takes $12 off the list price and grabs free shipping. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Push down your opener and open a bottle instantly.
- Model: 5092920-AFS
With coupon code "92676920", that's $23 under the lowest price we could find for similar lights elsewhere. (It's also $3 less than our June mention of a similar 5-pack.) Buy Now at UntilGone
- touch sensor
- expandable
- remote control
Apply coupon code "451020-AFS" for the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at UntilGone
- strong enough to hold a 60-lb. child
- absorbent inner liner
- fits easily in a diaper bag, glove compartment, or purse
That's a low by at least $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Back in stock on October 4, but can be ordered at this price now.
- Price drops at checkout.
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- AMD FreeSync support
- 2 HDMI 2.0 & 2 USB 3.0
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pro distributing via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: CB282K
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 4ms response time
- 2 x HDMI and 1 x DisplayPort connections
- 100 x 100mm VESA mount compatible
- Model: UM.HV7AA.003
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 1ms response time
- AMD radeon
- 2 HDMI, VGA
- built-in 2 watt speakers
- Model: UM.QV0AA.002
