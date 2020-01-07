Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer Chromebook 15 Celeron Apollo Lake 15.6" 1080p Touch Laptop
$190 $350
free shipping

That's $88 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Acer via eBay
  • 90-day Acer warranty
Features
  • Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED touch LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • USB 3.1 Type-C & USB 3.0
  • 4-cell battery
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB515-1HT-C2AE
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
Celeron 15.6 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register