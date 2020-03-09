Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Refurb Acer Celeron Haswell 12" Chromebook
$55 $64
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refrub by $9. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • Intel Celeron 2955U 1.4GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
Celeron 12 inch Staff Pick Chromebooks Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register