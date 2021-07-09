Acer Aspire One Cloudbook 11.6" Laptop for $130
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer Aspire One Cloudbook 11.6" Laptop
$130 $300
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS580721" to further cut the price; most eBay sellers charge over $200. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • Code "DNEWS580721"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
