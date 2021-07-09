Acer Aspire One Cloudbook 11.6" Laptop for $130

Apply coupon code "DNEWS580721" to further cut the price; most eBay sellers charge over $200. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
That's only slightly more than our previous refurb mention and the best we could find for a brand new one today by $140. Buy Now at Costco
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SF314-42-R6T7
It's a savings of $129 off list. It's also $30 under what you would pay for a refurb at Staples. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touch LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: CP311-3H-K6XD
You'd pay $80 more for a new model at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
With discounts up to half off, it's the best sale we've seen all year. Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Inspiron 15 3000 15."6 Core i3 Laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD for $429 (a savings of $121).
Save on laptops from Asus, Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more. Prices start from $900. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Asus ROG Strix G15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (low by $249).
Shop a variety of laptops from $230. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 10th-Gen. i3 13" Laptop for $590.85 after code "THINKJULY" ($318 off).
- Select models require use of a coupon code for the best possible price. (Coupons are indicated on the product pages.)
It's $585 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
Apply coupon code "DNEWS1247621" for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- protective cover, keyboard, pencil clip, and stand
- Bluetooth 3.0
Use coupon code "DNEWS238621" for the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Black or Wheat.
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Apply coupon code "DNEWS498621" for the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at UntilGone
- uses your phone screen to show music controls, weather forecasts, your to-do and shopping lists, and more
- 10-hour battery
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $219.99. That's $5 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $29 today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: UM.PX1AA.004
That's $70 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- The price drops in cart
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.8GHz dual core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CXI3-UA91
- UPC: 193199889935
You'd pay around $42 more at other retailers. Buy Now at Staples
- In Black.
- VA panel
- 4ms response time
- HDMI, DVI, and VGA ports
- Model: 6107718
Use coupon code "PICKCR5" to drop the price. That's $39 under our mention from three weeks ago, $364 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Wacom Active Stylus Pen w/ charging dock
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 (2K) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP513-54N-74V2
- UPC: 193199796271
