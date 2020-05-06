Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 57 mins ago
Refurb Acer Aspire Coffee Lake i3 Desktop PC
$350 $589
free shipping

That's $239 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • 9th-gen Intel Core i3-9100 Coffee Lake 3.6GHz CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Core i3 Popularity: 3/5
