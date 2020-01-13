Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 44 mins ago
Refurb Acer 35" 2560x1080 G-Sync Curved Gaming Monitor
$440 $1,100
free shipping

It's $160 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day Acer warranty is included.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • native resolution of 2560x1080
  • Nvidia G-Sync technology
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • 3,000:1 contrast ratio
  • USB 3.0 port, HDMI, and DisplayPort
  Published 44 min ago
