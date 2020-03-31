Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb Acer 315 Chromebook AMD A4 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$160 $300
free shipping

That's $140 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay
  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies
Features
  • AMD A4-9120C 1.6GHz dual-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: NX.H8TAA.003
