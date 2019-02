Acer via eBay offers the refurbished Acer 27" 1080p LED-Backlit LCD Monitor forwith. That's $20 under our November mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $96 less than the best deal for a new unit now.) It features a 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution and HDMI, DVI, and VGA inputs.Note: A 90-day Acer warranty is included.