New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer 25" 1080p LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$180 $300
free shipping

That's $40 under our July mention of a new one and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $58. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 1ms response time
  • 4 USB 3.0 ports
  • HDMI
  • DisplayPort & DVI ports
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Monitors eBay Acer
Refurbished Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register