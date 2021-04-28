Coupon code "DNACERCH" drops it to $160 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 4GB is available for $149.99 via the same code.
- Intel Celeron 3205U 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD screen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to save $157 off the list price. It's a 16 drop from March mention and it's $97 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" drops the price to $143 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-56-53E3
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
That's $550 off list and $349 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in White.
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: G020I
Use coupon code "DNLNKYS" to get it for $2 less than the best price at Amazon. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- full-duplex IEEE 802.3x flow control and half-duplex backpressure
- all ports support auto MDI/MDI-X cable detection
- 16 Gigabit ports
- Model: SE3016
Coupon code "DNDEAL10" makes it the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- accommodates 5 to 7 kids
- hose connector drain plugs
- includes drain pipe & 2 patches
That's $110 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get this price. It's the best we could find for a refurb by $56. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution
- AMD Freesync w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI & 2 DisplayPort inputs
- Model: EI342CKR
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 home 64-bit
- wireless keyboard and mouse
- Model: DQ.BF7AA.002
Use coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to drop it to $331.49. That's $89 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- HDR FreeSync
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Model: 144Hz refresh rate
Sign In or Register