New
Daily Steals · 18 mins ago
Refurb Acer 11 C740 Celeron 11.6" Chromebook
$140 $190
free shipping

Coupon code "DNACERCH" drops it to $160 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • 4GB is available for $149.99 via the same code.
Features
  • Intel Celeron 3205U 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" HD screen
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • Google Chrome OS
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNACERCH"
  • Expires 5/8/2021
    Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Daily Steals Acer
Celeron 11.6 inch Chromebooks SSD Under $200
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register