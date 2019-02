WiFi hotspot for up to eight devices

roadside assistance manager

virtual mechanic alerts

parking reservations

read here for more information

Today only, A4C offers the refurbished AT&T / Harman Spark Smart Car Device forwith. That's $30 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. It plugs into your on-board diagnostics port and expands smart control capabilities for most vehicles from 1996 on. But what does that mean? Well, here's some nifty things it acts as/does:A 90-day A4C warranty applies.