Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb AOC 15.6" USB 3.0 LED Monitor
$100 $200
free shipping

That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • USB 3.0 powered
  • flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
  • Model: E1659FWU
  • Expires 5/16/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Monitors Daily Steals AOC
Popularity: 4/5
