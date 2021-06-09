5th-Gen. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2GB eBook Reader for $40
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb 5th-Gen. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2GB eBook Reader
$40 $130
free shipping

It's $5 less than buying it refurbished elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Emb-Phones via eBay.
Features
  • built-in light
  • 6" display
  • supports both WiFi and 3G connectivity
