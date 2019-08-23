New
eBay · 52 mins ago
Refurb 4th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 16GB Tablet w/ Retina Display
$105 $240
free shipping

BigDeals via eBay offers the refurbished fourth-generation Apple 9.7" iPad 16GB WiFi Tablet with Retina Display in Black for $104.99 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $45. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 60-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
16GB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register