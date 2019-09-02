New
Refurb 4th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 16GB Tablet w/ Retina Display Bundle
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 4th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 16GB Tablet with Retina Display bundled with a case, charger, and screen protector in Black for $119.99. Coupon code "APAD4" cuts that to $109.99. (You may have to remove the shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) With free shipping, that's $5 more than our mention from two weeks ago for the iPad alone and the best price today by $7. Buy Now

  • A 60-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
