Daily Steals offers the refurbished 4th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 16GB Tablet with Retina Display bundled with a case, charger, and screen protector in Black for $119.99. Coupon code "APAD4" cuts that to $109.99. (You may have to remove the shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) With free shipping, that's $5 more than our mention from two weeks ago for the iPad alone and the best price today by $7. Buy Now