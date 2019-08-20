Personalize your DealNews Experience
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished 4th-Generation Apple TV 32GB Media Receiver for $109 with free shipping. That's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony WiFi Streaming Blu-ray Player for an in-cart price of $62 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Gadgettown via eBay offers the BaoFeng UV-5R Dual-Band Walkie Talkie 2-Way Radio for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find by $7.
Note: It requires an FCC license to use the GMRS frequencies. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
Tekdeals offers the refurbished mid-2010 Apple MacBook Pro Unibody Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $264.95 with free shipping. That's $33 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the deal for a refurb now by $5.) Buy Now
