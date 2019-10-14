New
Walmart · 16 mins ago
Refurb 4th-Gen. Apple TV 32GB Media Receiver
$109 $149
free shipping

That's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via Walmart.
  • No warranty information is provided, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • 1080p video
  • Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound
  • Voice search via Siri remote
  • Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, ESPN, and thousands more apps in the App Store
