That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
Save on streaming devices, tablets, smart assistants, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- There is an extra 20% off select items with a trade-in.
- Pictured is the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (that's 30% off).
That's $15 under last week's mention and the the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $195.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Similar ones start around $20 on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by jw.market via eBay.
- micro USB charging
- LED sign programmable via smartphone app
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
That's $35 under our August open-box mention and the lowest price we've seen for an open-box or new pair. (It's the best deal today for new ones by $66.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- An Apple warranty of at least 60 days applies.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Save $499.99 and get this item free with a new line of service and eligible unlimited plan. Shop Now at Verizon
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- This item is currently not in stock, but you can order now to get this price. Scheduled ship dates vary by color with October 15 being the soonest.
- 6.1" LCD display
- 12MP camera
- iOS 13
Announced last week, this preorder is $30 less than what you'd pay anywhere else (including Amazon and Best Buy). Buy Now at Walmart
- A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.2" Retina display
- 12MP ultra-wide front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Model: MK2K3LL/A
The price drops at checkout to $100 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGND3LL/A
