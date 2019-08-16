New
Rakuten · 36 mins ago
Refurb 3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi Tablet
$860 w/ $129 in Rakuten Points $1,149
free shipping

BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished third-generation Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi Tablet in Silver or Space Gray bundled with $128.85 in Rakuten Super Points for $859.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the points, that's $318 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies. It comes with a non-OEM MFi-certified power cable and power adapter.
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/16/2019
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads Rakuten Apple
256GB Pro Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register