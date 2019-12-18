Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 30 mins ago
Refurb 3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi Tablet
$790 $929
free shipping

That's $209 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • The price falls in-cart.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
256GB Pro Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register