Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Ending today, BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished third-generation Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray or Silver for $849.99. Coupon code "BUY110" cuts the price to $739.99. With free shipping, that's $120 under our mention from three weeks ago (which came with $129 Rakuten points) and is $210 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Evoo 11.6" Windows Tablet with Keyboard in Silver for $99.98 with free shipping. That's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 8" 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G Android Tablet in Blue or White for $54.95 with free shipping. That's about $50 off and the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet for $1,049.99. Coupon code "XP150" cuts that to $899.99. That's $150 under yesterday's mention (which came with a $178 Rakuten credit) and tied as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $49.) Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW Stationary Exercise Bicycle for $129.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 20" 7-Speed Folding Bike in Black for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T in Gold or Space Gray for $729.99. Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99. (You'll have to remove the $7.35 shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) That's $399 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
Sign In or Register