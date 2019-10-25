New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb 2nd-Generation Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray
$440
free shipping

That's a $40 drop since March, and the best we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Mid-2017 model
  • Retina display with 120Hz refresh rate and dynamic adjustment
  • A10X Fusion chip with a 6-core CPU and 12-core GPU
  • Model: MQDA2LL/A
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
64GB Pro Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register