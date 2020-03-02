Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case
$96 in-cart $159
free shipping

That's $18 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb pair and the best deal we've seen for a pair in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • To see this price, add it to cart.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Motion-detecting accelerometer
  • Speech-detecting accelerometer
  • Built-in microphone
  • Model: MV7N2AM/A
