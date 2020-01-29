Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case
$101 $119
free shipping

That's an $18 drop from last week's refurb mention to the best price we've seen. (It's also $28 less than you'd pay for a new pair, though most stores charge $160 or more.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Coupon code "JANSAVE" drops the price.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • built-in microphone
  • speech-detecting accelerometer
  • motion-detecting accelerometer
  • Model: MV7N2AM/A
Details
Comments
  • Code "JANSAVE"
  • Expires 1/29/2020
    Published 54 min ago
